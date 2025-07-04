Cheryl Miller Picks Caitlin Clark Over Paige Bueckers, Sabrina Ionescu in WNBA Query

Women's basketball is in as good of a place as it has ever been right now. And this is largely owed to the crop of young superstars that have entered the game over the past several years.

When it comes to guards, the three highest-profile players in the WNBA right now are (arguably) Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings, and Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty. Clark and Bueckers are both 23 years old (Clark entered the WNBA in 2024 and Bueckers did so in 2025) while Ionescu, who has already become a WNBA champion after her Liberty team won the 2024 title, is 27.

Any franchise would be stoked to have one of these three players on its roster, not only for what they can do on the court but for their star power (which leads to revenue). But WNBA legend Cheryl Miller was clear about her response when asked which player she'd choose if she could start a franchise around either Clark, Bueckers, or Ionescu.

"Ohh, that's a good one!" Miller responded, per the All Facts No Brakes TikTok account. "Wow. Since I had a very small window to coach this young lady, I've got to go with CC."

cheryl miller being asked to pick between caitlin, paige, and sabrina to start a franchise with and she chose caitlin 🙂‍↕️pic.twitter.com/TOXbNfaaVp — delusional cc akgae (@clrkszn) July 4, 2025

Miller coached Caitlin Clark during the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, as she led Team WNBA against the Team USA Olympics squad (and Miller and Clark's Team WNBA unit won). There were several wholesome moments between them caught on camera, and these clearly left a lasting impact on Miller.

