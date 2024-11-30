Cheryl Reeve Adds Familiar Names to Minnesota Lynx Coaching Staff
The Minnesota Lynx got incredibly close to winning the WNBA championship. So much so that head coach Cheryl Reeve said the title was stolen from them after a questionable call led to overtime in Game 5 and an eventual New York Liberty victory.
Generally one would think such a season would lead to a squad like the Lynx simply running it back. However, instead, the team's offseason has seen numerous shakeups to the organization.
It was announced earlier this month that General Manager Clare Duwelius was leaving to take an executive position with Unrivaled, which happens to be co-founded by Lynx star Napheesa Collier. In addition, associate head coach Katie Smith departed for Ohio State.
Reeve followed those moves up with some more news in making additions to replenish her coaching staff, with one being a franchise legend.
The Lynx revealed Lindsay Whalen, who won four championships with the team, will be joining Reeve's staff as an assistant coach. The team also hired former Washington Mystics coach Eric Thibault as associate head coach.
Reeve, who also serves as President of Basketball Operations, had this to say about the additions in a press release. “I am excited to add both Eric and Lindsay to our coaching staff. Eric has vast experience coaching in the WNBA as both a head and an assistant coach and is a WNBA Champion. Lindsay adds a unique perspective as a Lynx legend and Naismith Hall of Famer. I look forward to working with both in our quest for another WNBA Championship.”
According to an ESPN article about the hires, one of the hopes with Whalen is that her point guard expertise can help further the development of Courtney Williams. While Thibault obviously brings very recent head coaching experience over from Washington.
We all shall see if revamped Minnesota coaching staff can guide the team back to the WNBA Finals next season. With the hope being the Lynx can hoist the trophy this time around.