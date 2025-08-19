Cheryl Reeve Admits Lynx Star's Trash Talk Toward Liberty Is 'Personal'

There's no question that if there wasn't already a rivalry between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx before the 2024 WNBA Finals, there certainly became one after that series ended.

The Liberty won that series in five games to become WNBA champions. However, the final game was not without controversy, as there were several questionable calls during the end of the fourth quarter and in overtime that favored New York.

Several members of the Lynx (including star forward Napheesa Collier and head coach Cheryl Reeve) put the game's referees on blast in the aftermath of that fateful winner-take-all Game 5, as they felt like they were robbed of a WNBA championship.

Oct 20, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith (8) reacts after colliding with New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) during game five of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Courtney Williams' "Punk-A** Team" Liberty Shade

Some players on the Lynx still aren't over what happened during last year's WNBA Finals. Minnesota signed former Liberty player Jaylyn Sherrod earlier this month.

And after her team made this move, Lynx guard Courtney Williams (who is half of the iconic StudBudz duo, alongside teammate Natisha Hiedeman) said during a live stream that Sherrod was, "With the good guys now. She left that punk-a** team, and she with the good guys now. Straight up, believe it."

Courtney Williams TAKES SHOTS at the New York Liberty while having former Liberty Player Sherrod on her stream😳



“She Left that PUNK ASS team” pic.twitter.com/lZcGQCDnnU — JMac | Ball Up | WNBA & NBA (@Gameis_gameLFG) August 15, 2025

While some have found Williams' comments funny and lighthearted, others aren't appreciating her trash-talking the Liberty in this way. Several members of both the Liberty and the Lynx have addressed what Williams said before these squads square off on August 19.

When New York center Jonquel Jones was asked about the comments, she said, "It's kind of been taking me aback a little bit, to be honest with you. So I don't know, I haven't had a chance to really talk to [Courtney] in person yet, but it's just, it is what it is, I guess," per an X post from Lucas Kaplan.

Cheryl Reeve was also asked about Williams' comments before the game and sent a clear message.

"I think it's just Courtney being Courtney... her feelings are real, and they should be. This is personal, for her in particular. You look at game 5, for a lot of reasons, and for her, it wasn't her best game, and she has carried that with her, and that's what's coming out of her," Reeve said, per an X post from Myles Ehrlich.

Cheryl Reeve on banter between teams: "I think it's just Courtney being Courtney... her feelings are real, and they should be. This is personal, for her in particular. You look at game 5, for a lot of reasons, and for her, it wasn't her best game, and she has carried that with… — Myles (@MylesEhrlich) August 19, 2025

Perhaps Williams' "personal" comments will stir up some added animosity between these two championship contenders, which could make for a spicy affair on Tuesday evening.

