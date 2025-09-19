Cheryl Reeve Claps Back at Becky Hammon's WNBA Co-Award Stance With 5-Word Message

Legendary WNBA coaches Becky Hammon and Cheryl Reeve have had multiple not-so-subtle yet indirect exchanges when speaking about several league awards over the past couple of weeks.

The first instances of this came when Hammon was stating her case for A'ja Wilson to win the 2025 WNBA MVP award while Reeve was making the same case for Napheesa Collier. This involved them both having an argument that involved statistics when speaking to the media during postgame press conferences, as each of them said, "Numbers don't lie" when explaining why their player was more deserving of the award.

The 2025 WNBA MVP hasn't been announced yet. But on September 18, news broke that A'ja Wilson and Lynx forward Alanna Smith were the co-winners of the 2025 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award because they got the same number of votes.

Sep 18, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) blocks a shot from Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) in the third quarter during game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Becky Hammon was bewildered by how Wilson and Smith were co-winners, which she made clear on Thursday by saying, "I'm a little confused by the 'Co.' Because Napheesa [Collier], you guys said, was the best defensive player last year, and now she's not? I don't know. I don't know how [the voting] came to a tie, but apparently it did. To me, there's no comparison.

"A white-tailed deer looks really good until an elk walks in the room," she added, suggesting that Wilson is the elk and Smith is the white-tailed deer in this metaphor.

Pregame goods!



1) Becky Hammon on the co-DPOY decision



2) Noelle Quinn on SEA's Game 2 defense (0:37) pic.twitter.com/si4gNVtdVH — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) September 19, 2025

Cheryl Reeve Retorts Becky Hammon's Deer and Elk Comment

It didn't take long for Reeve to issue a response to Hammon's comment, which came during an award ceremony for Smith on September 19.

When asked what Smith winning this award says to young players, Reeve responded, "I guess you can go from being cut to DPOY, is what it says. And [Smith] just told her story. I mean, it's all in how you handle situations, and a strong belief in yourself. Knowing who you are, I think that's big. [Smith's] journey, I mean, sometimes you have to go through that to be able to reach this. And so I'm just proud that Alanna Smith is a Minnesota Lynx, and super proud that this honor was bestowed upon her.

"We love our white deer," Reeve concluded, per an X post from @phee4three.

“we love our white deer” gag that miserable hag cheryl pic.twitter.com/856D8ZosSh — jay (@phee4three) September 19, 2025

While Reeve didn't include the "tailed" part of Hammon's comment, it was clearly a clap back to what the Aces head coach said.

One would assume this isn't the last time these two coaches will have words about what the other says, especially if they meet in the 2025 WNBA Finals.

