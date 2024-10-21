Cheryl Reeve Demands Officiating Overhaul After WNBA Finals Was 'Stolen From Us'
With their 67-62 win over the Minnesota Lynx in overtime on Sunday, the New York Liberty are now the 2024 WNBA champions.
That's what the history books are going to say and what will ultimately be remembered. However, this win came with a whole lot of controversy late in the game.
Specifically, as it pertains to two seemingly missed calls by the referees that benefitted Breanna Stewart and the Liberty. Not only did the officials miss what seemed to be a clear travel call when Stewart received an inbound with a few seconds left in regulation, but they also awarded her a questionable foul call that ultimately sent the game into overtime.
Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve challenged the foul call but it was upheld.
Reeve has a right to be upset about how this game was officiated down the stretch. And she made her feelings very clear during her postgame press conference.
"I thought today was incredibly disappointing," Reeve said of the officiating, per Robin Lundberg. "We have got to change our challenge rules, and the officials during the game should have a third party. Because that was not a foul. That call should have been reversed on that challenge."
She then went on to lament the uneven officiating between her star player Napheesa Collier compared to Breanna Stewart before adding, "When we challenged it, if we could have turned that clip in, they would have told us that it was marginal contact and no foul. Guaranteed. Guaranteed.
"The three people who are [refereeing] the game need a third party to let them know because that decided the game."
Reeve later added, "I know all the headlines will be 'Reeve cries foul.' Bring it on. Because this s*** was stolen from us," per X user @cjzero.
Reeve certainly has a right to be extremely upset.