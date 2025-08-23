Cheryl Reeve Explains Lynx Star Player's Lack of Minutes vs Fever

Minnesota Lynx head coach was not happy with All-Star guard Courtney Williams after the team's August 21 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

This was made clear by comments Reeve made when asked about the game's final possession, where Williams took a shot that was blocked with about two seconds remaining. The ball went out of bounds, the Lynx then inbounded the ball back to Williams, and she turned it over to end the game.

In speaking about this, Reeve said, “[We] played two-man with Courtney. She had [Alanna Smith] wide open and missed her. [Smith] had a layup. And then Courtney tried to take off with a layup, and her shot fell well short. And then obviously, the last [possession], I’m not sure what went into our decisions of who was where in our late-clock play. Courtney had the ball again and wasn’t able to make the play for us."

Jul 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve speaks with the media prior to the game with the Phoenix Mercury at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Cheryl Reeve Explains Courtney Williams' Lack of Playing Time Against Fever

The Lynx were able to rebound from that loss against the Indiana Fever on Friday, as they produced a 95-90 win on the road. However, Courtney Williams was essentially a non-factor in the contest, as she only played 13 minutes (she averages 29 minutes per game) and scored just two points.

Williams' lack of playing time led many to wonder whether this was the byproduct of Reeve still being upset with her. However, Reeve set the record straight in this regard when speaking with the media after Friday's win.

“Court just didn’t have it. Physically, she's just dealing with a little ailment," Reeve said, per an X post from Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage. "And it just became clear we weren’t going to be able to go with her.

"And so that’s what [Williams and Lynx teammate/StudBudz partner in crime Natisha Hiedeman] do, they celebrate. Courtney will go, 'Hey, leave her, leave her out there.' And [Natisha] just having her back at exactly the right time. And I was really proud of [Natisha] running our team, making solid decisions, and obviously putting the ball in the hole for us," Reeve added.

Cheryl Reeve on Natisha Hiedeman closing the game and Courtney Williams’ willingness to support her teammates



“Court just didn’t have it, physically shes just dealing with an ailment. It became clear we weren’t going to be able to go with her and so that’s what those two do,… pic.twitter.com/hnq1sjG5CL — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) August 23, 2025

Reeve didn't elaborate on the "ailment" Williams is dealing with. However, Williams not playing much doesn't seem to have anything to do with Thursday night's performance. Although it might still raise some alarms for Lynx fans, as superstar forward Napheesa Collier is already sidelined with an ankle issue.

While the Lynx have a lot of breathing room at the top of the WNBA standings, their championship chances would decrease quickly if Williams couldn't play in the playoffs.

Recommended Reading: