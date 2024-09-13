Cheryl Reeve Gave Caitlin Clark More Praise In Contrast to Earlier Stance
Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has continued her change of tune around Caitlin Clark.
Fans took note when Reeve praised the Indiana Fever rookie ahead of a matchup between the Lynx and Fever on August 24. That's because it came in stark contrast to the stance she took before.
Reeve made waves by agreeing with a social media post that stated the WNBA only cared about the sensation out of Iowa, that during the preseason when lamenting a lack of broadcast coverage for her own team.
She was also notably curt whenever the topic of Clark's snub from the Team USA Olympics roster was brought up.
Reeve wasn't specifically in charge of selections, but she was coach of the gold medal squad.
However, she has taken on a drastically different tone since the games ended.
One she added to in a recent interview on In Case You Missed It With Khristina Williams. The Lynx coach described Clark in this manner during her appearance.
"Future Hall of Famer. And has had a great impact on the game already."
Reeve then put on her coaching cap, as she seemed keen to the possibility of Clark playing on the Olympic team in the future when offering up her take on how Caitlin can continue to grow.
"You know understanding the physicality of the pro game. And likely the FIBA game. When she gets in that space. She will be very targeted towards, I believe, growing her physical strength. And her ability to exist in spaces against bigger, stronger athletes than what she faced in college."
Reeve couldn't help but add some constructive criticism for Clark. But that came after she heaped praise on the WNBA superstar. Which probably represents a welcome change for many fans.