Cheryl Reeve Puts 'Not Interested' Lynx Players on Blast During Training Camp
Minnesota Lynx head coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve hasn't become one of the greatest coaches in women's basketball by taking it easy on her players.
This was made apparent when she was speaking with the media about her team's training camp performance on April 30 and said, "This was a really good day of reality. Which ones take today and can understand how to respond on Friday... The next set of days are the ones where it really starts to happen, because you see the ones that are really starting to get it, and can perform and not survive.
"We had some that were out there surviving today, and that’s not a great place to be," she continued.
Reeve doesn't seem to be happy about where her team is at ahead of the Lynx's 2025 WNBA regular season opener against the Dallas Wings on May 16, which she conveyed during a May 12 press conference.
“The way they showed up today, it felt like they were not interested in really being here and working on anything," Reeve said of her team, per an X post from Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage. "'We don't have a game until Friday, so why are we here?' That's kind of what today was.
"I was still in training camp. They weren’t,” Reeve added. "They were on to something else."
When Reeve was asked whether that sentiment improved as practice progressed, she said, "Absolutely not. No. That's why we're here so early."
Reeve clearly thinks her team has a lot of work still to do before the 2025 season begins.