Chicago Sky Acquire Additional First-Round WNBA Draft Pick in Trade With Lynx
The Chicago Sky have been busy when it comes to trades this WNBA offseason. The team previously dealt the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 draft to the Washington Mystics for former All-Star Ariel Atkins. And now the Sky have made another deal heading into Monday's festivities, as Chicago acquired the No. 11 selection in a trade with the Minnesota Lynx.
Last year, the Sky sent the rights to swap 2026 first-round picks to the Lynx in order to move up and select Angel Reese. Through this current exchange, Minnesota will get the Sky's 2026 pick outright, with Chicago adding a selection for 2025.
After this trade, the Sky now possess the No. 10 and No. 11 selections in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Meaning it will be another busy first-round for the franchise that took Reese at No. 7 and Kamilla Cardoso at No. 3 in 2024.
The Sky did already bolster the roster for the upcoming season through the additions of Atkins and veteran guard Courtney Vandersloot, the latter returning to the team via free agent signing. But obviously GM Jeff Pagliocca is looking to continue to build toward a strong future for the squad.
It remains to be seen what players will still be available when the Sky selections come up, however, many mock drafts have players like Kentucky point guard Georgia Amoore and South Carolina forward Sania Feagin landing in that range.
Regardless, it will be interesting to see if there was a specific target for the Sky in making this move. That as Chicago continues to build around the Cardoso, Reese foundation acquired in the draft a year ago.