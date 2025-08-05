Chicago Sky Coach Provides Vague Update on Angel Reese's Injury Status

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has been out of the lineup of late due to a back issue. And amid her time on the sideline there hasn't been much clarity as to the extent of the injury.

Reese has missed four the Sky's last five games, with Tuesday's game against the Washington Mystics to mark her third consecutive absence.

Reese apparently re-aggravated the back ailment in Chicago's last contest against Washington on July 29, as Sky coach Tyler Marsh had this to say before Friday's loss to the Golden State Valkyries.

"Kind of continued. You know her back tightened up after the Washington game. So again more precautionary stuff there. So she'll be out tonight."

Since then Reese also missed another Sky loss to the Phoenix Mercury Sunday and will be out again vs the Mystics.

In addition, Reese was not at Chicago's shootaround, but Marsh attributed that to an illness.

Update on Angel Reese per Coach Marsh:



Reese was not present at today’s shootaround due to an illness and her absence was not related to her back injury.



Reese is still listed as day-to-day #Skytown pic.twitter.com/T1cjCyKnk3 — Chicago State of Mind Sports (@ChiStateOfMind_) August 5, 2025

"Today was less about injury and more, she woke up not feeling well, she's a little under the weather," he stated during morning availability, adding that he told her to stay home from shootaround in order to recuperate.

Sky Coach Addresses Angel Reese's Return Timetable

May 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Sky coach Tyler Marsh reacts in the first half against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Given Reese's star power and the lack of clarity around her injury, Marsh was once again asked to address her status during his pregame media session Tuesday.

"There isn't a concrete timetable. As to the extent that I know. It's the back injury and she continues to be day-to-day...I think she's progressing but still kind of wait and see."

No official timetable yet for Angel Reese’s return, per Coach Tyler Marsh. @Winsidr pic.twitter.com/ahgf8RJxBI — C. C.,Esq. (@ItsCwaysWorld) August 5, 2025

The last time Reese took the floor she had this to say after competing.

“It was ugly, ugly for me, but I tried to push through as much as I could for my teammates because I know they need me out there."

Reese hasn't played since and the Sky haven't exactly provided too much in the way of detail as to just what it is Reese was attempting to push through—as evidenced by the fairly vague update issued by Marsh.

Chicago has struggled no matter who has been in the lineup this season, but they have particularly struggled without Reese. The Sky enter the game against the Mystics amid an eight game losing streak.

Considering the way things have gone for the Sky and the lack of a timetable around her return status, it's a foregone conclusion that WNBA fans will begin to wonder when and if Reese will suit up for Chicago again this season.

