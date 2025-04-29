Chicago Sky Coach's 1-Word Stance on Angel Reese Usage Says It All
There is a ton of excitement about how the Chicago Sky will look during the 2025 WNBA season.
One reason for excitement regards how star player Angel Reese will fare in her second professional season. Reese produced a fantastic rookie campaign (which was cut short due to a wrist injury), and she showed a ton of growth and development during her time playing for Rose BC in Unrivaled.
Another reason for Sky excitement is that they hired former Las Vegas Aces assistant Tyler Marsh to be their franchise's new head coach. Marsh is widely regarded as one of the best developmental coaches in women's basketball, especially when it comes to forward and post players.
And when speaking with the media on April 28, Marsh detailed his plans on how he wants to use Angel Reese in 2025.
"Everywhere," Marsh said when asked where on the court he wants Angel to be once games start, per an X post from @dntsmileattmee. "There is no limit. I think that we want her to be dynamic. We want her to be able to score inside, we want to be able to create space for her to have more one-on-one finishes inside, and to not have to feel like she's got to play in a crowd.
"We want to put the ball in her hands on the perimeter and allow her to facilitate and create off of the dribble as well," he added.
Hearing Marsh say he wants Reese to be "everywhere" is a good indicator that she'll be a focal point of Chicago's offensive attack.