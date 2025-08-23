Chicago Sky Coach Tyler Marsh Ejected After Charging Referee in Sun Match

There’s been no shortage of debate around WNBA officiating this season. Coaches, players, and fans alike have voiced frustration over what they see as a lack of consistency in calls — or a lack of calls altogether. And on Saturday, when the Chicago Sky faced off against the Connecticut Sun at Wintrust Arena, head coach Tyler Marsh made sure his feelings were heard.

Around the eight minute mark in the second quarter, Connecticut’s Aaliyah Edwards tried to stop Chicago’s Elizabeth Williams from a drive to the basket. Edwards made a play on the ball, but ended up sprawled across Williams’ back — a clear foul, and right in front of the referee on the sideline.

Tyler Marsh ejected!!!



It’s a valid crash out tbh! pic.twitter.com/7dNHtRwqcc — NaiLyssa Muse (@NaiLyssa_Muse) August 23, 2025

The whistle never came. Instead, play continued, prompting Marsh to bounce up from the bench and charge toward the official in an animated protest over the no-call. Members of the coaching staff and players — including Chicago’s Angel Reese — had to hold Marsh back from his display of frustration towards the referee.

Marsh was immediately ejected from the game for the incident, placing Sky assistant coach, Tanisha Wright at the helm.

Fans Express Support for Sky Coach Tyler Marsh Over Frustrations With Officiating in the WNBA

Consequently, the internet exploded with support for Marsh, empathizing with his frustrations over the officiating this season.

One user on X, while recognized Marsh’s reaction as extreme, said, “Tyler Marsh deserved to be ejected, but he’s not wrong: Today’s officiating has been particularly bad, with numerous missed calls (that appear lopsided, too). Officials 55, 7 & 9 are consistently the worst crew. When is @WNBA going to act to improve?”

NBC Sports personality Natalie Esquire also chimed in saying, “Tyler Marsh, like many, are fed up with the refs. I understand the reaction. I hope a bigger deal isn’t made of it than needs to be. Happens all the time in sports.”

Tyler Marsh, like many, are fed up with the refs. I understand the reaction. I hope a bigger deal isn’t made of it than needs to be. Happens all the time in sports. pic.twitter.com/75k7DEwwVB — Natalie Esquire (@natfluential) August 23, 2025

The game’s broadcasters talked about the scuffle later in the contest noting that the incident was a “build up” of what has been a higher than usual amount of physicality that had been allowed in the series and noted that Marsh was generally a “mild mannered guy…pretty even keeled [who] doesn’t really get upset.”

The frustrations seemed to fire up the Sky to comeback from a thirteen point deficit in the second quarter to crawling within four points of the lead in the fourth quarter. The momentum was short-lived though, as the Sky eventually fell to the Sun in a 94-84 loss.

