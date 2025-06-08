Chicago Sky 'Disrespect' of Caitlin Clark Has Indiana Fever Fans Furious
The Indiana Fever traveled to United Center in Chicago to take on the Sky on June 7, in what marks the second contest between these two rivals in the 2025 regular season.
But a lot of hype around this rematch suffered a tough blow, as Fever star guard Caitlin Clark isn't competing because she's still working her way back from suffering a left quad strain during the Fever's May 24 game against the New York Liberty.
Clark is still sitting courtside during this contest, surely trying to do everything she can to help her team get a win and improve to 4-4 on the season.
This game marks the first time the United Center has ever hosted a WNBA contest, as it's typically where the Chicago Bulls play. And some inexperience showed itself in an unfortunate way on Saturday, when the Sky misspelled Clark's name on the stadium jumbotron.
Chloe Peterson of IndyStar made an X post showing a screenshot of the pregame injury report on the United Center jumbotron. Clark's name was spelled "Caitlyn Clark". Peterson wrote, "That is,,, truly a spelling".
Fever fans are not happy about this in the slightest, which they're making apparent on social media.
"The disrespect is LOUD," one fan wrote in the comments.
Another added, "Why is this so difficult? It’s inexcusable at this point."
"Win this one just out of the disrespect. Old WNBA admin must have made that sign," added a third.
Perhaps this misspelling will give the Fever even more motivation to beat the Sky on Saturday.