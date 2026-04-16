Sky GM’s Skylar Diggins ‘War’ Comment Frustrates Angel Reese Fans

The Chicago Sky traded star forward Angel Reese to the Atlanta Dream earlier this month for two first round picks.

This marked the end of a rollercoaster two seasons in Chicago for Angel. While she was successful on the court, the team wasn't overall. And their struggles caused Reese to be outspoken about her front office's failure to produce a talented roster alongside her.

Chicago decided to suspend Reese for half of a game because of her viral criticism, and she ended up never taking the court for them again.

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Jeff Pagliocca's Skylar Diggins Sentiment Irks Angel Reese Fans

Since trading Reese, the Sky have signed several veteran players, including Skylar Diggins and Azurá Stevens, and also completed a trade for Rickea Jackson. Sky GM Jeff Pagliocca did an introductory press conference alongside these three players and first-round draft pick Gabriela Jaquez on April 15, and made waves with one comment.

"I think that when you get into conversations with an Azurá Stevens, or a Skylar Diggins—players that we were able to initially engage with—they need to feel confident that we're going to build a team around them," Pagliocca said, per an X post from @msmeliss024.

"I don’t want to deal with Skylar Diggins every night if she doesn’t have players she can go to war with, right? So we made sure that she understood the vision. And that stuff should matter to everybody. This league is extremely competitive," he added.

“I don’t wanna deal with Skylar Diggins every night if she doesn’t have players she can go to war with.” 😭😭😭



- Jeff Pagliocca pic.twitter.com/LkyXnpjmkz — melissa.francesca (@msmeliss024) April 15, 2026

These comments stem from Diggins' reputation of being a fierce competitor who isn't afraid to speak up and hold others accountable.

However, fans on social media have noted that Angel Reese had a similar attitude, and seemingly was penalized by Pagliocca and the Sky franchise because of it.

"You did not make a competitive roster last year Angel called you out because you really thought you did 😂😂😂," wrote @NextLevel39120.

"So why was it a problem when Angel spoke her piece? @ChicagoSky?" added @aluke_.

"So this not kinda what Angel said ? N why she was upset? I hate Jeff n Chicago sky," said @yesimashhley.

"Wait 🤔 but y'all suspended Reese for saying she wants some real players on her team. I can't wait for y'all to loose," wrote @Trinityskyy23.

Wait🤔 but y'all suspended Reese for saying she wants some real players on her team. I can't wait for y'all to loose — Timia k long (@Trinityskyy23) April 15, 2026

@Tye_Sports said, "Everyday they get on these platforms and prove 5 right!" referring to Angel's number.

"But didn’t have that sentiment about Angel 😂 who just came fresh off of a Natty," said @Blankityyy.

"Isn’t that what someone asks for last season?? 😂😂," said @alyssapaigelife.

@kingmal18 added, "Why was it a problem when it mattered to Angel when she wanted a team around her".

"where was this energy for Angel lmfao," wrote @Kevinleet6.

where was this energy for Angel lmfao — Kevinleet (@Kevinleet6) April 15, 2026

"That's all that Angel wanted, too!" noted @Observing1000.

Reese fans have a right to be frustrated about these comments. But the bottom line is that the Sky and Reese going their separate ways is mutually beneficial.