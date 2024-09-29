Chicago Sky Player Harassed by Fans For Showing Caitlin Clark Respect
While the WNBA still has not officially announced who won the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, multiple trustworthy sources have announced that Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark was the winner.
There's no doubt that Clark is more than deserving of the award, given the incredible first season of professional basketball she produced. Yet, some Chicago Sky fans have appeared to take exception to this, on the basis that they believed their own rookie Angel Reese should have secured ROTY honors over Clark.
One person within the Sky's orbit who seemed fine with Clark winning the award over Reese was Chicago forward Isabelle Harrison.
On Sunday, Harrison reposted a Bleacher Report X post that highlighted Clark's accomplishments this season after the Rookie of the Year news broke.
Despite Harrison having done this with every single one of Bleacher Report's X posts for every WNBA individual award, Sky fans took exception to her doing so for Clark and harassed her on social media for it.
The most notable backlash was when X user @reesesmani posted a video of a woman looking concerned with the caption, "Izzy Harrison you weird asf". When asked by another user what happened, they replied, "she retweeted about cc winning roty".
The X user has since deleted their posts. But that didn't stop Harrison from responding to it directly, saying, "Lord, season over and y’all still harassing me. Get a life!"
Harrison then added in a separate post, "the wnba is still going to and continue to grow!
but yeah, harassment from your own teams fanbase is crazywork !"
Harrison certainly deserves no harassment or disrespect for giving Clark her well-deserved flowers.