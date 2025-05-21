Chicago Sky Standout Explains 'Doubting' Aspect of Blowout Loss to Indiana Fever
The Chicago Sky did not get off to the start of the 2025 season that they were hoping for on May 17, as they were blown out by the Indiana Fever by a score of 93-58.
Of course, this is just one game, and every WNBA team is liable to get blown out at some point. It's just that it happening on the first game of a season (and then Chicago needing to wait until May 22 for their next contest) has surely left a sour taste in the team's mouths.
One reason fans were excited to see the Sky this season is that Courtney Vandersloot returned to the team this offseason after spending the past two seasons with the New York Liberty.
Vandersloot (who played the first 12 seasons of her WNBA career with Chicago before going to New York) spoke with the media on May 21. And at one point, she shared an interesting sentiment about the team's mindset amid the Fever blowout.
When asked about whether any mental aspect played a part in the Sky's struggles against Indiana, Vandersloot said, "Yeah, I think there's a part of that. A lot of just doubting," per the Chicago State of Mind Sports' YouTube account.
"You know, I think it was good intentions. Trying to make something happen that wasn't happening. That doesn't always end up in your favor," Vandersloot continued. "But I think a little fatigue played a role into it, too... Luckily, we had four days of practice to fix those things."
Vandersloot and the Sky will look to get on track against the New York Liberty on Thursday.