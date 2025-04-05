Women's Fastbreak On SI

Chloe Kitts' Blunt Texas Opinion After South Carolina Final Four Rout Raises Eyebrows

South Carolina standout Chloe Kitts gave an honest assessment of the Texas Longhorns after Friday's Final Four game.

Grant Young

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts (21) controls the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Despite it being the fourth time they had faced them this season, the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team had no issue with the Texas Longhorns during their Final Four NCAA Tournament matchup on April 4, as they produced a dominant 74-57 win.

This means that the Gamecocks won their three victories against Texas by a combined 53 points, while their lone loss to the Longhorns this season was by a score of 66-62. It's no surprise whenever Dawn Staley's squad dominates; but considering how familiar these two teams are with each other, one might have imagined that this Final Four game would have been more closely contested.

While junior forward Chloe Kitts didn't light up the stat sheet on Friday (she scored 6 points and grabbed 3 rebounds in 15 minutes played while battling foul trouble), South Carolina didn't need a great game from her to handle Texas.

And when speaking with the media after the game, Kitts delivered her honest assessment of how the Longhorns looked.

"I mean, I feel like we made them tired. They looked exhausted," Kitts said of Texas, per an X post from ABC Columbia's Noah Chast. "They kept shooting shots and they were short, and that just led us to points. And we were pretty consistent, so that was very helpful."

Kitts then said she had no preference on who South Carolina would play on Sunday for the national championship. It ended up being the UConn Huskies, a team that likely won't get tired against the Gamecocks.

