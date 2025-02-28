Chloe Kitts Praises Aliyah Boston After Joining South Carolina Triple-Double Club
If the South Carolina Gamecocks and Texas Longhorns women's basketball teams both win their final game of the 2024-25 regular season on Sunday, they'll need a coin toss to see which team is the No. 1 seed for the SEC Conference tournament.
Then again, if one of these two teams loses on Sunday, this potential coin toss scenario will be moot. But it's hard to imagine South Carolina losing this weekend given how well Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts has been playing of late.
Kitts finished the Gamecocks' 75-59 win over Ole Miss on Thursday with 16 points (on 6 of 10 shooting from the field), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 steals. As a result, she became the first South Carolina player since current Indiana Fever superstar Aliyah Boston to produce a triple-double for the Gamecocks.
After Thursday's game ended, Boston took to X to show her love for Kitts, saying, "Triple double sistassss🔥🔥🔥love it Chloe!!!"
Kitts was then asked about recording her program's first triple-double since Boston after the Gamecocks' Friday practice, and showed love right back to the Fever star.
"I mean, it means a lot," Kitts said, per an X post from Chaz R. Frazier. "Aliyah is a great player, she was a great teammate and a great leader, and I loved playing with her for those couple of months I was able to play with her.
"And you know, she loves the program, she always supports us, so it's always nice to see she always shouts us out," Kitts continued.
Boston will surely be eager to see whether her Gamecocks will need a coin toss to determine the SEC tournament's No. 1 seed.