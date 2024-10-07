Christine Brennan Refutes Reported Complaint to WNBA Over Confrontation With Sun Star
One of the WNBA's most fascinating storylines this season has undergone a few unexpected twists on Monday.
On September 24, USA Today reporter Christine Brennan started league-wide controversy when she questioned Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington about her poking Caitlin Clark's eye during Game 1 of the Indiana Fever vs. Sun WNBA playoff series.
Brennan doing so — which prompted the WNBA Players Association (WNBPA) to call her out over social media — also led to a reported altercation with Sun forward DeWanna Bonner.
Brennan was featured on an October 7 episode of the "Good Game With Sarah Spain" podcast. In the episode, she said of the exchange with Bonner, "I would not call it, um, heated. I would call it a person coming up to talk to me," according to an X post from Spain.
Spain's post then added, "Two sources have since confirmed that Christine filed a complaint with the league regarding the exchange [with Bonner]."
News of Brennan filing a complaint spread like wildfire through the women's basketball community on Monday. That is, until Brennan refuted Spain's claim of a complaint.
"Hi Sarah, this is inaccurate. It is false. I have not filed a complaint. I have not contacted anyone at the league. Your sources are wrong. You and I have had a long and good relationship which is why I always enjoy speaking with you. Why didn’t you call me before posting this?" Brennan said on X Monday.
It appears that there are still more layers to unfold regarding this controversy. Perhaps the next step will be the WNBA addressing whether a complaint was filed.