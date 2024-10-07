Women's Fastbreak On SI

Christine Brennan Refutes Reported Complaint to WNBA Over Confrontation With Sun Star

An alleged complaint that USA Today reporter Christine Brennan filed with the WNBA after an interaction with Sun forward DeWanna Bonner took an interesting turn on Monday.

Grant Young

Oct 1, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) reacts during the second half of game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Oct 1, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) reacts during the second half of game two of the 2024 WNBA Semi-finals against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

One of the WNBA's most fascinating storylines this season has undergone a few unexpected twists on Monday.

On September 24, USA Today reporter Christine Brennan started league-wide controversy when she questioned Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington about her poking Caitlin Clark's eye during Game 1 of the Indiana Fever vs. Sun WNBA playoff series.

Brennan doing so — which prompted the WNBA Players Association (WNBPA) to call her out over social media — also led to a reported altercation with Sun forward DeWanna Bonner.

Brennan was featured on an October 7 episode of the "Good Game With Sarah Spain" podcast. In the episode, she said of the exchange with Bonner, "I would not call it, um, heated. I would call it a person coming up to talk to me," according to an X post from Spain.

Spain's post then added, "Two sources have since confirmed that Christine filed a complaint with the league regarding the exchange [with Bonner]."

News of Brennan filing a complaint spread like wildfire through the women's basketball community on Monday. That is, until Brennan refuted Spain's claim of a complaint.

"Hi Sarah, this is inaccurate. It is false. I have not filed a complaint. I have not contacted anyone at the league. Your sources are wrong. You and I have had a long and good relationship which is why I always enjoy speaking with you. Why didn’t you call me before posting this?" Brennan said on X Monday.

It appears that there are still more layers to unfold regarding this controversy. Perhaps the next step will be the WNBA addressing whether a complaint was filed.

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News