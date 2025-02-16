Cleveland Reportedly Set to Land WNBA's 16th Franchise Amid Expansion News
It's no surprise why so many American cities are eager to acquire a WNBA franchise, given the sport's massive growth over the past couple of years.
And the league is already rapidly expanding. The new Golden State Valkyries franchise is set to begin its first WNBA season in 2025, with expansion franchises in Portland and Toronto expected to begin play in 2026.
The women's basketball community learned on Sunday that a 16th franchise is coming to the league, and it will be located in Cleveland. A February 16 X post from Sports Business Journal wrote, "Sources tell our @tomfriendwriter that the newest WNBA expansion franchise will go to Cleveland.
"The team is expected to join the league as the Cleveland Rockers in 2028, reprising the name of the original WNBA team that folded in 2003."
The attached Sports Business Journal article includes further context about this decision, noting that the approximate bid for the league is estimated to be around $250 million, which would be a league record.
While Cleveland receiving this team hasn't been finalized, the article also states that sources put Cleveland’s expansion chances as high as 90%, and an official announcement is expected from the WNBA by no later than March.
It also sounds like the expansion may not end with Cleveland, as there are talks about adding two more additional expansion teams soon after. Apparently, both Houston and Philadelphia are considered frontrunners to receive these additional expansion franchises right now, but they aren't as far along in the process as Cleveland.
Expect news more to come soon from this massive developing story.