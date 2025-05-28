Colin Cowherd Asserts Paige Bueckers is 'Better Pure Scorer' than Caitlin Clark
WNBA stars Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers have been getting compared to each other for years now, ever since they were both freshmen in college during the 2019-2020 season. And no matter how much both say that don't think they should be getting compared, they'll probably have to deal with this for the rest of their careers.
There's no doubt that both Clark and Bueckers are generational talents who have versatile scoring skillsets (which are also decidedly different from each other). But the bottom line is that both players can get buckets.
However, something Colin Cowherd said when comparing these two 23-year-olds' bucket-getting abilities during a May 28 episode of The Herd is turning heads — and not in a good way.
"Paige Bueckers, she'll become the best player in the league for sure. She's not the playmaker of Caitlin Clark, but she's the better pure scorer," Cowherd said.
He then added, "So it's very possible in back-to-back years, you're going to get the two most popular WNBA players ever. Happened with Magic [Johnson] and Larry [Bird] in the NBA. It's just different players, big brands... Paige Bueckers will probably never be quite as popular [as Caitlin Clark] because of her route, and because Caitlin Clark also has a unique game where she's shooting from 38 feet. Caitlin Clark's more of a comet.
"But if you're talking about who's the better player, there's an argument Paige Bueckers will be the better player," he concluded.
Everybody is entitled their own opinions, of course. But there's no doubt this take from Cowherd is going to have Fever fans up in arms.