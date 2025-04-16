Colin Cowherd Blasts 'Idiotic' Caitlin Clark Snub From Time Most Influential List
On April 16, Time Magazine revealed its annual 'The 100 Most Influential People of 2025' list.
Time has shown Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark a lot of love over the past few months, specifically when the iconic magazine named her Athlete of the Year for 2024. However, while six athletes (Simone Biles, Serena Williams, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Jalen Hurts, and Léon Marchand) and two WNBA players (Collier and Stewart) were included on the list (because of them founding the Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league, Clark was nowhere to be found.
This has media personality Colin Cowherd dumbfounded, which he conveyed during an April 16 episode of The Herd With Colin Cowherd.
"How is Caitlin Clark not in this?" Cowherd said after hearing the athletes who were included in Time's list. "If Caitlin Clark is not in this, the list is nonsense."
After confirming that Clark is indeed not included in the list, Cowherd added, "That's idiotic. That's the dumbest thing I've ever seen... In the history of American sports... If you talk about league-changing athletes in America, Tiger [Woods] in golf, Michael Jordan in basketball, Caitlin Clark.
"Time magazine, if you don't have Caitlin Clark... that's just dumb. That's a dumb media list. Dumb. Don't know what they're doing... You've got to be kidding me. She's the most influential athlete, I would argue, man or woman in America in the last year."
We imagine that Cowherd isn't the only person who's enraged about Clark getting snubbed from this Time list.