Connecticut Fans Futilely Chant for Nika Muhl During Storm Loss to Sun
It was a homecoming of sorts for Nika Muhl. The WNBA rookie from Croatia of course played her college ball at UConn. And with her professional squad the Seattle Storm visiting the Connecticut Sun, it was only natural some fans would want to see her in action. However that didn't happen.
Muhl has played very sparingly in her first season, and has yet to score a single point. She received yet another DNP for the Storm during a loss to the Sun. That despite many in the building chanting for her to get some burn.
The crowd could be audibly heard chanting "Nika, Nika" to the point where it was mentioned on the broadcast. But it wasn't enough to get her in the game.
Muhl has not seen any action since the team's contest against the Indiana Fever on August 18, where she registered one minute of playing time. In fact, Nika has only seen a total of 34 minutes on the court all season.
Despite not seeing the floor, Muhl had a ton of support at Mohegan Sun Arena, which is less than 30 miles from Storrs. Her college teammate and current Huskies star Paige Bueckers was even in the house to show love.
While all that must have been nice for Muhl to see, she probably would have preferred it come in conjunction with some tick on the court. Nika started all 39 games as a senior at UConn en route to a Final Four appearance. She was then drafted 14th overall by the Storm.
And currently her popularity far outweighs her playing time, as Seattle has not found a role for Muhl for whatever reason.
Why that is the case is a question best reserved for Storm head coach Noelle Quinn. Who didn't let those in attendance dictate her decisions.