Connecticut Sun Announce Season Ticket History Amid Reports of Team Sale
On May 12, news broke that the Mohegan Sun (which is owned by the Mohegan tribe) has hired the investment bank Allen & Company to help search for a buyer for the Connecticut Sun WNBA franchise.
This news, which was first reported by Sportico, also included that a franchise relocation is likely, if and when this sale is made. As it currently stands, the Sun are playing in the WNBA’s smallest media market.
When speaking with the media about this, team president Jen Rizzotti said, “It wasn't about exploring options to sell the team ... they are exploring options for strategic investments around the team + its future," per CT Insider's Maggie Vanoni.
While there are still a lot of unanswered questions regarding this potential sale, one thing is for certain: Sun fans are eager to watch their team play live this year.
This became apparent when it was announced on May 14 that the Connecticut Sun had sold out of season ticket memberships for the 2025 WNBA season, which is the first time in the franchise's history this has happened.
In a press release that came out on May 14, Rizzotti was quoted as saying, “Reaching a season ticket sellout for the first time in franchise history is a significant achievement for our organization. This milestone reflects the remarkable dedication of our loyal Sun fans, whose continued commitment and enthusiasm for over 20 years make them the best in the WNBA.”
It will be interesting to see how this developing story of a potential team sale unfolds, along with how it impacts the Sun's loyal fan base.