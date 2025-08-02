Connecticut Sun Sales Price Turns Heads Ahead of WNBA Team's Planned Move to Boston

In news confirming what has already long been speculated, it appears the Connecticut Sun could indeed be relocating to Boston.

The Sun have played featured games at TD Garden (home of the Celtics and Bruins) the last two seasons, including recently against the Indiana Fever on July 15.

And now, according to a report from The Boston Globe, a group led by Boston Celtics minority owner Steve Pagliuca has reached a deal with the Mohegan Sun Tribe (who currently control the franchise) to purchase the Sun with a planned move to Boston as soon as 2027.

Of course, as is the case with transactions of such magnitude, the sale would have to be approved by the WNBA before officially going through.

Sun Command Hefty Price Tag

While the plan to relocate to Boston comes as no surprise, the hefty price tag paid for the franchise may turn some heads. According to Gary Washburn's article, Pagliuca's group has agreed to buy the team from the Mohegan Tribe for $325 million.

Said figure would be a record price paid for a professional women's sports franchise.

This is particularly noteworthy given the Sun are not exactly at the top of the pecking order of most high profile WNBA franchises, and since the team has been criticized for paltry facility conditions in the past—which is probably why another $100 million is also reportedly being committed to provide a massive upgrade in that department assuming the team does indeed head to Boston.

The price is also noteworthy given the current CBA negotiations between the players and the league. The rising valuation of teams is a point some have used in stating the case for the higher pay WNBA players are currently fighting for.

While all the details still need to be ironed out, it appears the Sun could be rising in Boston before too long—that is if the current Connecticut franchise keeps the same moniker moving forward.

