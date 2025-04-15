Controversial TCU Star Sedona Prince Goes Undrafted
In the lead-up to the 2025 WNBA Draft, one of the most compelling questions was whether TCU Horned Frogs standout Sedona Prince was going to get selected.
While there's no question that Prince's 6'7" frame, ability to space the court with an outside shot, elite shot blocking, and track record of success playing college basketball (which is shown by her averaging 17.2 points, 9.4 assists, and 3 blocks per game with the Horned Frogs in 2024-25) made her a good draft prospect on paper, it was Prince's off-court history that cast doubt on her professional future.
Prince has faced assault accusations from four women since 2019. While Prince has denied those allegations and has not been charged with a crime, it was no secret that WNBA teams were well aware of these allegations and the ensuing character questions that would come with drafting her.
The 2025 WNBA Draft has now come and gone, and Prince was ultimately not selected by any team, thus going undrafted.
Of course, this does not mean that Prince will never get an opportunity to play in the WNBA, as some team could decide to scoop her up as soon as tomorrow.
However, given that no team was willing to take a chance on her during the draft, it's hard to imagine they'll be overly eager to sign her in free agency, especially considering the backlash it might get from the WNBA fan base.
If Prince does not get a WNBA opportunity, she'll likely begin a professional basketball career overseas.