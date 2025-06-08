Courtney Vandersloot Carried Off Court With Knee Injury During Sky vs Fever Game
Chicago Sky star Courtney Vandersloot was carried off the court after suffering a knee injury against the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.
The injury occurred with 5:29 to go in the first quarter as Vandersloot drove to the lane. As she attempted to plant for a layup, Vandersloot’s right knee appeared to give out and she collapsed to the floor in agony. Trainers were immediately called on the court and Vandersloot needed to be assisted into the locker room.
The Sky announced that Vandersloot will not return to the contest.
Vandersloot, a 15-year veteran, returned to the Sky this offseason after winning a championship with the Liberty last year. She previously spent the first 12 years of her career with Chicago and became the franchise’s all-time leading scorer last week, surpassing her wife Allie Quigley in the process.
Her return had been going well up to this point, with Vandersloot averaging 12.0 points, 6.2 assists, and 3.7 rebounds so far this season. In her absence, Chicago will likely have to rely more heavily on the services of rookie point guard Hailey Van Lith.
Sky-Fever was one of the most anticipated matchups in the WNBA this season, but injuries to Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and now Vandersloot have put a dampener on the occasion.
The severity of Vandersloot’s injury is still unknown, but the on-court scene in Chicago did not look encouraging. The Sky will hope the injury to their all-time leading scorer is not as bad as it first looked.