Dallas Wings Coach Criticizes Team's 'Sluggish' Start After Loss to Mystics

With their 91-88 overtime loss to the Washington Mystics on June 22, the Dallas Wings now have a 3-12 record on the 2025 WNBA regular season, which is the second-worst winning percentage (.200) in the league right now.

Dallas struggled immensely in the first quarter of Sunday's loss, as they were outscored by the Mystics 27-14 in the first 10 minutes. They ended up rebounding in a big way during the second quarter, when they outscored Washington 31-13, thus taking a 45-40 lead heading into the second half. But that proved not to be enough for the Wings to secure a second consecutive victory.

Head coach Chris Koclanes spoke with the media after Sunday's defeat and expressed frustration about his squad's slow start.

"That starting group actually wasn't great tonight," Koclanes said, per a YouTube video from Grant Afseth. "And so just finding [starting] lineups that really work. I keep talking about it every night, but it's our competitive depth, and just searching for what that combination is each night."

In answering a subsequent question, Koclanes added, "We have to be ready from the get-go. We weren't ready to play that game, and it showed. We were just sluggish and not playing with the right intensity and effort.

"There's too much fouling, and that continues to be a growth opportunity for us through this year. It's hard when you put teams to the free throw line, right? That's the most efficient way to score in the game," he added.

Koclanes' Wings squad will look to bounce back from this loss during their June 24 game against the Atlanta Dream.

