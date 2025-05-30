Dallas Wings Coach Says Paige Bueckers and Guards Were 'Vibing' in Loss to Sky
The Dallas Wings dropped yet another game Thursday night, suffering a 97-92 defeat at the hands of a Chicago Sky squad that entered play still searching for their first win of the 2025 season.
But while the Wings fell to 1-5, the second-worst record in the WNBA only ahead of the 0-5 Connecticut Sun, Dallas head coach Chris Koclanes opted for a more positive spin on the hard-fought battle.
"We did a lot of good things, thought we did enough things to win that game," Koclanes shared at postgame availability. "It doesn't feel great, but still lots of positive moments that we can really build on."
The first-year head coach was particularly complimentary of his starting guard unit, which includes Arike Ogunbowale and No. 1 overall selection Paige Bueckers.
"I thought you saw good rhythm, good chemistry. Especially that starting guard group, I thought you saw them really just kind of vibing out there and feeling it out with each other. I thought the ball moved, lots of assists again tonight. Encouraged by our play today on that side of the ball- Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes
Ogunbowale was indeed magnificent, scoring a game-high 37 points alongside a season-high 7 assists. Bueckers was productive as well, contributing 15 points, 8 assists, and a team-high plus-minus as a +7.
However, Ogunbowale sang a slightly different tune than her head coach following the five-point loss.
"It looked like our chemistry took a little step, but it's still not where we want it to be."
Ogunbowale and Bueckers are key cogs for the team, particularly on the offensive end, but it hasn't yet translated to the win-loss column.
"It's definitely frustrating, but it's still early," Ogunbowale relayed. "Both of our potential playing together is great, but we need everybody playing well, the whole starting five, the whole bench. Just building chemistry all throughout, 1 through 12."
The Wings will have a chance to rectify their mistakes against Chicago, traveling back to Dallas for the back half of a home-and-home with the Sky this Saturday at 8 p.m.