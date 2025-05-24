Dallas Wings Fans Slam Coach Chris Koclanes Amid Winless Start
The Dallas Wings fell to 0-4 on the 2025 WNBA season on Saturday, after they were defeated at home by the Atlanta Dream on Saturday.
Nobody expected the Wings to compete for a WNBA championship this season, especially after going 9-31 one year ago and losing two of their three best players (Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard) from their 2024 roster.
However, given that the Wings drafted generational talent Paige Bueckers, added several roster pieces like DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith, still have elite guard Arike Ogunbowale, and hired a new head coach in Chris Koclanes, there were hopes that Dallas could at least compete for a playoff spot this season.
While there's still a lot of basketball to be played, Dallas is struggling mightily out of the gate. And as a result, Wings fans are starting to show frustration with Koclanes on social media in the wake of Saturday's fourth consecutive loss.
"BREAKING: Chris Koclanes has been USELESS for the Dallas Wings," one X user wrote, along with a graphic of Koclanes' head shot with a 'Breaking News' label.
Another fan added, "having to go from geno auriemma coaching to 'chris koclanes' coaching is painful 💔😭".
"not surprised if chris koclanes gets fired after this szn," a third fan added.
Time will tell whether the Wings will be able to turn it around this year. The good news is that they have two games against the Chicago Sky in the next week, who have also gotten off to a brutal start.