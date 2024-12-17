Women's Fastbreak On SI

Dan Patrick Implores WNBA to 'Take a Victory Lap' Over Caitlin Clark

Sports personality Dan Patrick is the most recent person to provide his take on the ongoing Caitlin Clark Time interview controversy.

Grant Young

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates while on defense Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Aces defeated the Fever, 78-74.
Per usual, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been the talk of the women's basketball world over the past week.

This largely stems from Clark being named the Time Athlete of the Year for 2024, which made her the first women's basketball player to earn this acclaim. However, not all within this community were content with this honor; which was made apparent by comments from Washington Mystics co-owner Sheila Johnson.

The most recent person to call Johnson out for her comments is popular sportscaster Dan Patrick, who made his take clear during a December 17 episode of "The Dan Patrick Show".

"Can't we just acknowledge Caitlin Clark changed the WNBA?" Patrick said. "That's it. It's okay... It's a win! This is a unique moment. Caitlin Clark did for the WNBA what Wayne Gretzky did for the NHL when he went to the LA Kings.

"It's okay! Take a victory lap," Patrick continued. "Caitlin Clark changed the WNBA. It's okay! It's okay to say that. You're not diminishing what the founding fathers of the WNBA did... She's the Time Person of the Year."

To be clear, Clark was not named the Time Person of the Year for 2024. That distinction was given to US President-elect Donald Trump. Clark was named Time Athlete of the Year for 2024.

"The league won!" Patrick continued. "But every time we think there's a win, there's somebody who brings something else up. And it's unfortunate... Stop making excuses for Caitlin Clark's greatness. She did something different than anybody else in the history of the WNBA with the way she plays."

Count Patrick as another person who's giving Caitlin Clark her flowers while also calling out those who refuse to.

