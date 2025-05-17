Dave Portnoy's Complete Caitlin Clark Outfit Before Fever vs Sky Game Raises Eyebrows
The Indiana Fever vs. Chicago Sky WNBA regular season opener game on May 17 is guaranteed to attract a ton of attention from the mainstream sports world.
This is mainly because Caitlin Clark hasn't competed in a professional basketball game that counts toward her team's standings in 234 days. And because she's arguably the most electrifying sports figure in the world right now, her getting back to hooping is going to draw a ton of eyeballs.
One person who has an unabashed Caitlin Clark stan is Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. Known for his viral pizza reviews and online rants about everything under the sun, Portnoy has spoken about his adoration for Clark countless times in the past.
And he couldn't help but show up in person for the Fever's 2025 regular season opener. Not only that, but he showed up in a full Caitlin Clark outfit, including both the Fever's "Rebel Red" jersey and the matching bottoms.
Yahoo Sports posted a video of Portnoy speaking with injured Fever star Sophie Cunningham before tip-off on Saturday with the caption, "Dave Portnoy pulled up to the Fever season opener in a full Caitlin Clark uniform 👏".
Portnoy also took his appearance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as an opportunity to critique their pizza. And his scathing 2.2 out of 10 review is getting a lot of laughs on social media.
Perhaps Portnoy will go viral during the game for celebrating something insane Caitlin Clark does on the court while she's facing off against the Sky on Saturday.