Dawn Staley Criticizes Officiating During South Carolina Loss to Texas
The No. 2 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team suffered its second defeat of the 2024-25 NCAA season on Sunday when they were beaten by the No. 4 Texas Longhorns by a score of 66-62.
While it shouldn't come as a surprise that any team has lost on the road to the country's fourth-best team, any time Dawn Staley's squad loses a game feels noteworthy. At the beginning of the game, the referees were calling an extremely tight contest with multiple early fouled calls which ruined the contest's rhythm.
And in between the first and second quarters (at which point Texas was winning 18-16), Staley made her feelings about the tight officiating extremely clear.
"People are here to see the players play," Staley said on the ESPN broadcast, per an X post from ABC Columbia's Chaz R. Frazier. "And I know I can speak for [Texeas head coach] Vic [Schaefer when saying], either or. Our team or their team, let the players play. The viewership and the people want to see the players make the plays and make the game. So I'll just say that.
"I'm going to continue to talk to my players. We're not going to adjust," Staley added. "Because this is the way we play."
It will be interesting to see how the AP rankings reflect Sunday's outcome, especially after South Carolina dominated Texas during the first time they faced off. What's for sure is that the Gamecocks have another extremely tough test in one week when they face Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies.