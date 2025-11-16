Dawn Staley Defends South Carolina Star From 'Ignorant' Criticism

Dawn Staley's No. 2-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks squad won their November 15 contest against the No. 8-ranked USC Trojans by a score of 69-52 in a game that was supposed to be a showdown to determine "The Real SC".

Staley's squad earned that distinction on Saturday, although both teams are short-handed this season. The Trojans are without superstar guard JuJu Watkins, while the Gamecocks don't have Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins, as all three players are rehabbing from torn ACLs.

But South Carolina made the most of what they had available against the Trojans, are were led on the court by sophomore Joyce Edwards, who scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Senior guard Raven Johnson added 14 points on 6 of 12 shooting, along with 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks, and just 2 turnovers in 38 minutes played.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) dribbles against the Texas Longhorns during the third quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Dawn Staley Sets Record Straight on Raven Johnson Criticism

Those who follow South Carolina are aware of the vital role Johnson plays in their team's performance. However, some within the women's basketball community don't view what Johnson brings to the table as highly, especially given that some feel like her starting over MiLaysia Fulwiley is a factor in Fulwiley's transfer to LSU after last season.

But Dawn Staley gave Johnson a lot of praise after Saturday's win when asked about her progression as a floor leader.

“When you have a point guard like Raven — who is a pass-first point guard, a consummate point guard — and you hear so many people break her game down and minimize what she brings to the table, it’s disheartening. It’s ignorant because, if you really don’t know what she’s bringing to the table, you don’t really understand the game," Staley said, per an article from Griffin Goodwyn of On3Sports.

“Raven lost 11 games from 2017 until today. And we want to talk about, you know, ‘Can she score or not?’ Yes, she can score. She really can score. But when it comes down to winning, she makes the right plays; whether that’s scoring, whether it’s defending, whether that’s rebounding, whether it’s getting other people involved," Staley added.

Raven Johnson tonight 🔥



• 14 points

• 11 rebounds

• 4 assists

• 2 blocks

• 6/12 FGpic.twitter.com/mx3pwCRRKA — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) November 16, 2025

"I love Raven. We’re gonna miss her presence. But when you think about a winner, when you think about a consummate point guard, Raven is that. And if WNBA teams want to be like us — meaning the amount of success that we’ve had with her in the lineup — they’re gonna take Raven in the first round," she concluded.

Johnson producing a solid final college season will be crucial for the Gamecocks' hopes of winning a 2026 national championship.

