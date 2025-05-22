Dawn Staley Doesn’t Hold Back on Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese Flagrant Foul Debate
The rivalry between women’s basketball stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, which began during their collegiate careers, has continued into the WNBA, capturing significant media attention. A notable example occurred during the Indiana Fever's season opener against the Chicago Sky, where Clark committed a flagrant-1 foul on Reese.
After the game, Clark and Reese were asked their thoughts on the incident and both labeled it as a basketball play. However, the event sparked widespread online discussions, some of which took on negative and racially charged tones.
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley appeared on The Breakfast Club Thursday giving her thoughts on the heated on-court rivalry between Clark and Reese—and she didn’t mince words.
“I think it's great for our game,” Staley responded when asked her opinion on the matter. “It’s a sport, treat us like a sport…it happens in every sport, soccer, basketball, football... so let it be.”
By keeping the focus on the game and the talent on the court, Staley made it clear she wants the conversation to be on competition, hoping fans don’t get lost in the noise. “I’m going to take the lead of Angel and Caitlin,” she said. “‘It was a foul, the officials got it right, we’re moving on.’”
As the spotlight on the W keeps getting brighter, voices like Staley’s are trying steer the discourse toward growth, respect, and keeping the game about the players—not the drama around them. And like many, Staley is anticipating the next Clark and Reese matchup. “I’m looking forward to the next time they play too. I’m going to be glued in just like everybody else.”