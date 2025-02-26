Dawn Staley Has 4-Word Message on South Carolina Star MiLaysia Fulwiley's Recent Play
The defending NCAA champion South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team has an away game against the Ole Miss Rebels on February 27.
It's hard to imagine that the Gamecocks will be seriously tested against Ole Miss, who will enter Thursday's game with a 9-5 record in the SEC Conference this season. Then again, it would have been hard to imagine that the Gamecocks would lose three games before postseason play after going undefeated a year ago — but that's exactly what has happened.
Gamecocks sophomore standout MiLaysia Fulwiley never experienced defeat during her first season in college. But her head coach Dawn Staley praised how she has handled these three losses when speaking with the media on February 26.
"Playing her best basketball," Staley said of Fulwiley, per an X post from Matt Dowell. "It's come together for her. She's a young talent that... she's a competitor. Like, losses really bring out a more focused [version of her], she's more efficient, she's getting layups. She's not settling for just taking threes, she's actually attacking the basket to make layups.
"And it's something that we've talked about for a long time, like 'Nobody can stop you. Your speed is your superpower. It is,'" Staley continued. "If you just make layups, you can easily score in double figures, easily, in our game. But that's hard to do. It takes a real disciplined person... to put the ball in the hole."
It definitely seems like Fulwiley is playing her best basketball right now, which could not come at a better time for Staley's Gamecocks squad.