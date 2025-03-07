Dawn Staley Has 6-Word Chloe Kitts Verdict After South Carolina Win in SEC Tournament
The South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team produced an impressive first performance of their 2025 NCAA postseason on March 7 by defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores 84-63 in the quarterfinal of the SEC Tournament.
The Gamecocks were led by junior forward Chloe Kitts, who scored a game-high 25 points on a very efficient 12 of 14 shooting from the field to go along with 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block in 29 minutes played.
South Carolina relies on a balanced offensive attack that makes it tough to predict who'll lead them in scoring each game. However, they always seem to be at their best when Kitts is performing well. Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley spoke to this during her postgame press conference on March 7.
"This is really who Chloe is," Staley said, per an X post from Chaz R. Frazier of ABC Columbia.
"[She's] starting to play very consistent basketball. She wants the ball in her hands, she wants to be a playmaker, she wants to be the one that can score it or dish it to a teammate. I thought her teammates did a really good job at finding her, I thought she did a really good job of just making a play," Staley added.
"We called her number and she delivered for us. I would imagine that this is kind of how she envisioned her entire season going, but it didn't go that way. I mean, it was a little bit up and down, inconsistent. But Chloe is strong enough mentally, physically, to be able to handle the rigors of this league."
Staley concluded with, "No one's going to just kill it every single night. But if you don't have the mental fortitude to stay with it through the ups and the downs, you won't see consistent play like this at any point of the season."
Staley and South Carolina's fans are hoping Kitts can continue this consistency as the postseason progresses.