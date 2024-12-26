Dawn Staley Has 'Slight Flex' About South Carolina in Praising Beyoncé's NFL Show
One of the most compelling aspects of Christmas Day for sports fans is the introduction of NFL games, which is also the first time Netflix has ever streamed NFL contests.
The first Christmas Day NFL game was between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers, which the Chiefs won 29-10.
The second Christmas Day NFL game features a contest between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans, which is taking place in Houston. Given that the game is currently a blowout, the biggest story from this second game so far is that pop music icon Beyoncé performed at halftime.
Per usual, Beyoncé produced a spectacular performance and is getting praised by everyone who watched her during the Netflix-streamed game.
One person who was clearly tuned in was the South Carolina Gamecocks' legendary coach Dawn Staley, who took to X after Beyoncé's performance ended to make her feelings known.
"Just call @Beyonce the internet because she’s undefeated….oh like us @GamecockWBB last season 🤭🤭🤭….slight flex! Go head Bey!!" Staley wrote on X along with a photo of Beyoncé performing on her TV screen.
Of course, Staley is referring to the fact that her South Carolina squad won the 2024 NCAA National Championship after a perfect 38-0 record that culminated with them beating Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the National Championship Game.
While the Gamecocks have already lost once in the 2024-25 NCAA season, they're still the No. 2 ranked team in the country and are among the favorites to win the 2025 NCAA title.
Although it appears that Dawn Staley is more focused on Beyoncé than her team on this Christmas Day.