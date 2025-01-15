Dawn Staley Makes Her Opinion of Unrivaled Extremely Clear
According to a press release that was released on December 16, South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley joined an already impressive group of investors that have contributed to the new Unrivaled 3x3 women's basketball league.
"This round includes investments from... 3-time NCAA Champion Head Coach for South Carolina Women's Basketball Dawn Staley; Warner Bros. Discovery; Sophomore Guard at USC JuJu Watkins, among others," the press release wrote.
Staley clearly saw the vision of what Unrivaled is aiming to accomplish early on and didn't need to see the league (which starts its inaugural season on January 17) in action before deciding to put money forth.
When speaking with the media on January 15, Staley got honest about her decision to invest in Unrivaled.
"I believe in people," Staley said when asked what made her believe in the league, per the South Carolina Gamecocks YouTube channel. "I mean, Napheesa [Collier] was somebody that I coached and somebody that I know, and someone who works hard. She's a hard worker, she doesn't take a play off. So you know you can back people who [are] going to do whatever they need to do to make it be successful.
"I think it's a great time because we're in a great place where women's basketball is wanted. Like, we're in demand," Staley added. "[People] want more and more and more. I think it's going to be a success and I would have supported it without monetarily supporting it just because I am a fan and enthusiast of women's basketball."
Dawn Staley has two former Gamecocks (Aliyah Boston and Allisha Gray) playing in Unrivaled this season. Perhaps 2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson will be added to the league come 2026.