Women's Fastbreak On SI

Dawn Staley Notes 'Unmatched' Part of South Carolina Tenure After NCAA Tournament WIn

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley got honest about what makes her most proud regarding her 17 seasons with the program.

Grant Young

Oct 19, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley talks with the media during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2023; Birmingham, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley talks with the media during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

While the No. 1 seed South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team was tested in the first half of their March 23 NCAA Tournament second-round game against Indiana, Dawn Staley's squad ultimately pulled away and secured a 64-53 victory, sending the program to its 13th Sweet Sixteen since Staley became head coach in 2008.

Staley has already cemented her legacy as one of the greatest college basketball coaches of this century, and the fact that she managed to build a perennial national championship contender with the Gamecocks has been nothing short of astonishing.

When speaking with the media after Sunday's game, Staley reflected on what has set her program apart over the past 17 seasons.

"This is really the place to be when it comes to women's basketball," Staley said of South Carolina, per the March Madness YouTube account. "It's entertainment, it's developing and creating friendships, it is unified. I mean, you look into our arena and you can see every seat filled, and it's of every background, every single ethnic background.

"We've won National Championships, but I would say that we've been champions in uniting people. And that is super proud, that's the thing that I'm most proud of," Staley continued. "That's the thing that has kept me here for 17 years.

"To walk away from what we've built here would be extremely hard, like extremely hard. And I think it's just unmatched," she concluded.

Hearing Staley's conviction about staying at South Carolina despite surely being a hot commodity for WNBA head coaching positions has got to be great for Gamecocks fans to hear.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News