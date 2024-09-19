Dawn Staley Requests A'ja Wilson's MVP Snubber To Show Themselves
Las Vegas Aces star forward A'ja Wilson is expected to not only win the 2024 WNBA MVP award this season, but potentially become the first unanimous MVP winner since legend Cynthia Cooper did so with the Houston Comets in 1997.
While this year's MVP race isn't close, last year's certainly was. It came down to Wilson, New York Liberty star forward Breanna Stewart, and Connecticut Sun standout Alyssa Thomas.
Many people believed Wilson — who won 2022 WNBA MVP — should have won again in 2023. Yet, Wilson ended up taking 3rd place behind both Stewart (who won) and Thomas.
The way that voting works is that 60 people vote. 10 points are awarded to each first-place vote a player receives, 7 points to each second-place vote, 5 points to each third-place vote, 3 to each fourth-place vote, and 1 point to each fifth-place vote.
Stewart had 446 total points, Thomas had 439 points, and Wilson had 433.
Every voter (who all remain anonymous) had these three players in the top three except one, who put Aces guard Chelsea Gray in the third spot and had Wilson at No. 4.
This caused a lot of controversy within women's basketball. And legendary South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley (who coached Wilson in college) showed she's still not over last year's snub.
"Let’s see if the last season’s 4th place voter reveals herself/himself with a 2nd, 3rd or another 4th place vote this season…..yeah I’m messy. 🤣🤣🤣," Staley wrote on X Thursday.
She seems to be suggesting that the voter who slotted Wilson at No. 4 last year has a grudge against the Aces icon, and may display similar disrespect this year.
What's for sure is that anybody who would consider Wilson outside of the very top MVP spot this year would have some explaining to do.