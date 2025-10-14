Sports media personality Stephen A. Smith made a bold claim when speaking about Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon during an October 11 segment on The Stephen A. Smith Show.

"I'm here to tell you something right now: Becky Hammon, as a head coach for the Las Vegas Aces, I've said this on many occasions, and I'll say it again: She deserves to coach in the NBA," Smith said, per an X post from his show.

"If I owned an NBA team, I would not mind giving her a chance as the head coach of my franchise. That woman knows what she's doing," Smith added. He then acknowledged the greatness of South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley, who interviewed for the New York Knicks' head coaching job earlier this year.

"[Hammon] has been a staple in basketball, period. And I'm just really big on this, man: I believe men should not be allowed to be head coaches in the WNBA. Because you don't see women coaching in the WNBA. If you gonna do that to the women, having a man coach the WNBA team, then a woman should be allowed to be the head coach of a NBA team. That's what I believe," Smith concluded.

Smith's sentiment made waves and reignited the debate about why a woman has not been named the head coach of an NBA team to this point. While Hammon spent a part of a game as the San Antonio Spurs' head coach after Gregg Popovich was ejected, no woman has ever been handed the keys to an NBA franchise in full.

Dawn Staley Admits Belief That No Woman Will Be an NBA Head Coach

Despite seemingly being close to landing the Knicks' coaching job, Dawn Staley doesn't think a woman leading an NBA team is likely. This was conveyed with a quote she made when asked if she thinks a woman will be hired as an NBA coach in her lifetime, when speaking with the media on October 14.

"No. But I hope I'm wrong," Staley said, per an X post from Michael Sauls of The State.

Staley also noted that while she would potentially be interested in coaching in the NBA, she doesn't have a particular desire to be the first woman NBA head coach, given the scrutiny and potential distractions that would create, which was conveyed in another X post from Sauls.

The women's basketball community is siding with Staley in hoping that her prediction is incorrect.

