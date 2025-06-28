Dawn Staley's Name Surfaces Amid New York Knicks Head Coaching Search

A January 17 article from Sportico revealed an interesting aspect of South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball coach Dawn Staley's new contract (which will start with a base $4 million salary and will increase by $250,000 each year, running through the 2029-30 season) that pertains to her potentially departing for a NBA or WNBA coaching gig.

"If Staley leaves USC before the end of the deal, she would be required to pay the school a departure fee equivalent to the compensation remaining on the contract. However, thanks to a new wrinkle in the agreement, that penalty wouldn’t apply if she departs for a head coach or assistant gig in the NBA or the WNBA," the article wrote.

Given what Staley has built during her time at South Carolina, it's no surprise that she'd be receiving interest in potential coaching jobs in both the NBA and WNBA. And according to viral social media chatter on June 28, one of basketball's most iconic teams might have their sights on Staley for a potential head coach inquiry.

"The Knicks have reportedly reached out to Dawn Staley regarding their head coaching position, per @KnicksFanTV," an X post from @TheDunkCentral wrote.

The Knicks have reportedly reached out to Dawn Staley regarding their head coaching position, per @KnicksFanTv



(h/t @Fullcourtpass ) pic.twitter.com/Nnb51mM8RI — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 28, 2025

While it's important to note that @KnicksFanTV 's report has not been confirmed by any major outlets or reporters as of yet, they are known in the community and can typically be trusted to provide credible information.

When speaking about her new contract with the media on January 19, Staley said, "I would never leave here to go take another college job. I have the best of the best here. And I don't have a passion for the next level. I don't. I would have been gone, seriously. So to have [the clause] in there, it was just something fancy to have you ask me that question."

One wonders whether the Knicks potentially being interested could change Staley's sentiment.

