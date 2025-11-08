Dawn Staley's 'Not Crying' Injury Update on South Carolina Star Freshman Turns Heads

While the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is undoubtedly one of the most talented heading into the 2025-26 season, they're already shorthanded because of injuries to a couple of key players.

These players are forwards Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts, both of whom will be missing the entire season because they're still recovering from torn ACLs in their knees. Because of this, Dawn Staley has to rely on many young and unproven players, particularly freshmen, this season as she looks to rebound from losing in the 2025 NCAA national championship to the UConn Huskies.

It also means the Gamecocks can ill-afford more injuries to other important players.

Even if half of their roster was injured, it's hard to imagine South Carolina struggling against many of the teams they'll face early on in the season. One example of this is Bowling Green, which South Carolina beat by a score of 114-47 on November 7. Despite this blowout score, many Gamecocks fans didn't go home feeling great because of freshman guard Agot Makeer leaving with an injury within the third quarter and not returning to the game.

Oct 30, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Agot Makeer (44) dribbles the ball against North Carolina Tar Heels guard Taliyah Henderson (3) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Dawn Staley's Sentiment on Agot Makeer Injury Speaks Volumes

Makeer (who No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2025, according to ESPN, and was a McDonald’s All-American Game and a Naismith All-America honorable mention during her senior high school season at Montverde Academy) took a layup in that third quarter and got fouled. She came up limping and was holding either her side or back before heading to the free throw line.

Makeer then made one of her two free throws, was removed from the game, and went to the locker room without returning.

Staley spoke with the media after Friday's big win. And when asked whether she had an injury on the severity of Makeer's injury, she sent a blunt message.

"I mean she's not crying so that's a good thing," Staley said, per an X post from Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News.

While Staley presumably said this tongue-in-cheek, it's still an interesting sentiment for her to share. Regardless, it doesn't seem like there's any clear update on what happened to Makeer, nor how much time she might be expected to miss.

The hope is obviously that Makeer won't be sidelined for too long, especially given that the Gamecocks are already missing key players and have tough contests on the horizon, including their November 15 game against the (JuJu Watkins-less) USC Trojans.

