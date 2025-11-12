Dawn Staley Sends Blunt Message About Maddy McDaniel South Carolina Suspension

While there is always a lot of excitement around the start of each 2025-26 NCAA women's basketball season, many of the country's top teams start their schedules with relatively easy slates.

This often means that games in the early portion of the year are very lopsided. While this isn't necessarily a bad thing, given that it givs freshmen and transfers a chance to acclimate to the action and get used to performing for their new team, allows fans to see how their squad will shake out, and gives coaches a means of figuring out what their rotations will be and who deserves playing time, the bottom line is that fans can usually expect a lot of blowouts in November.

There's no doubt this is true for the No. 2-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. Dawn Staley's squad just completed a 65-37 win over Clemson on November 11 to improve the club's record to 3-0. This means that the Gamecocks have won these three games by a total of 135 points, and their 28-point victory against Clemson was the worst margin of victory they've had to this point.

Oct 14, 2025; Birmingham, AL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

But the biggest story from this team on Tuesday isn't about what happened on the court. Rather, it's about sophomore guard Maddy McDaniel not being on the court, as the team announced on Tuesday afternoon that she had been suspended.

McDaniel hasn't seen much playing time yet this season, only tallying seven minutes during the team's November 3 win against Grand Canyon. Still, given how Staley's squad is already short-handed because of season-ending injuries to Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts, they can ill afford another player missing time, especially if it's due to something potentially controllable.

Maddy McDaniel will not be at tonight’s game. She has been suspended. — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) November 11, 2025

Dawn Staley's Stance on Maddy McDaniel Suspension Speaks Volumes

Dawn Staley spoke with the media after her team's win over Clemson. She was asked about McDaniel's suspension at one point and remained very blunt.

"I doubt it," Staley said when asked whether McDaniel would be back for the team's next game, per an X post from Lulu Kesin of The Greenville News.

Staley was then asked whether McDaniel would be back this season, and said, "That's on her. Evaluate it every day."

Then Staley was asked if she'd like to share details on why McDaniel was suspended.

"No," she said, and left it at that.

Q&A from Dawn Staley on Maddy McDaniel's suspension



-Will she be back for next game: "I doubt it"



-Will she be back this season: "That's on her. Evaluate it every day."



-Details to share on suspension: "No" — Lulu Kesin (@LuluKesin) November 12, 2025

It sounds like Gamecocks fans must continue to monitor this story to get more information about McDaniel's suspension and whether they can expect to see her back this year.

Recommended Reading: