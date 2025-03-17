Dawn Staley Sounds Off On South Carolina No. 1 Overall NCAA Tournament Seed Snub
For the first time since the 2021 season, the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team is not the No. 1 overall seed of the NCAA Tournament. Instead, that distinction was given to the UCLA Bruins.
Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley made it very clear last week that she believed her team (who is still a No. 1 seed in their region) should have received that No. 1 overall seed after dominating Texas in the SEC Conference Tournament championship game.
And now she's making her feelings about them not receiving that seed even clearer.
"Obviously it's disappointing. It really is," Staley said of not getting the No. 1 overall seed, per an X post from Matt Dowell. "I'd like to get some feedback on how they came to that conclusion. Because we put together, manufactured a schedule that if done right, it should produce the overall No. 1 seed.
"But I will say this. We're gonna make adjustments to our schedule in the future if the standard is the standard. If that's the standard, then we can play any schedule and get a No. 1 seed," she added.
Another X post from Dowell added Staley saying, "My reaction? I mean, I'm not in the room. Obviously, I think we did much more than probably any other overall No. 1 seed. We outdid ourselves even from last year, with the amount of quality wins that we had.
"But I guess the committee was looking at something else."
As if the Gamecocks needed a chip on their shoulders to perform well during March Madness, it seems they now have one.