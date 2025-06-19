Dawn Staley Zeroes In on What Caitlin Clark Doesn't Do Well

While the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team's legendary head coach Dawn Staley has succeeded with just about everything she has done during her NCAA head coaching career, one thing she failed at was containing Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark, back when Clark was still with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

To be fair, Staley's South Carolina team did beat Iowa in the 2024 NCAA national championship game. But Clark finished that game with 30 points (including five made three-pointers), 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. One year prior, Clark's Hawkeyes beat the Gamecocks in the Final Four of the 2023 tournament. Clark had 41 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds in that contest.

So while Clark averaging 35.5 points per game during her two times facing Staley can't be called a success for the latter, Clark did have a total of 12 turnovers in those two contests.

And Staley spoke to these turnovers during a June 19 episode of the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast.

"You want to highlight Caitlin Clark for what she does well. But if you are her opponent, you want to zero in on the things that she doesn't do well, right?" Staley said.

"Like, you know, she's a risk-taker when it comes to passing the ball. So she'll turn the ball over some. And that's a great thing if you're her opposition and her opponent."

Absolutely loved this segment about Caitlin Clark from Kylie Kelce and Dawn Staley (@dawnstaley)!!! Spitting nothing but facts. Now we need CC to be on @nglwithkylie 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZPaz98apja — Melissa🌻 (@Msmelissairene) June 19, 2025

To be clear, Staley offered Clark a ton of praise during the podcast and asserted that she's so great that it's essentially impossible to slow her down, regardless of the turnovers. But it's still interesting to hear Staley share this sentiment.

