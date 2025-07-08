DeWanna Bonner Expected to Make Mercury Return After Fever Exit

On June 25, news broke that DeWanna Bonner has been released by the Indiana Fever after spending just a few games with the franchise. This came after Bonner requested a trade out of Indiana because she didn't feel like it was the right fit for her after signing with the Fever in free agency this past offseason.

In the wake of this announcement, Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports released an article that stated, "Multiple sources told FOS that teams are being advised not to pick her up because Bonner’s preference would be to sign with the Phoenix Mercury."

Bonner joining the Mercury always made a lot of sense. Not only is it where her fiancée Alyssa Thomas plays, but it's where Bonner spent the first 10 seasons of her WNBA career.

And this pairing seems to have come to fruition, as ESPN's Michael Voepel made an X post on July 7 that read, "According to sources, DeWanna Bonner is expected to sign soon with the @PhoenixMercury, the team that drafted her in 2009. She won 2 @WNBA titles with Phoenix."

According to sources, DeWanna Bonner is expected to sign soon with the @PhoenixMercury, the team that drafted her in 2009. She won 2 @WNBA titles with Phoenix. https://t.co/6sNb6o8zga — Michael Voepel (@MAVoepel) July 7, 2025

Voepel makes it clear in the ensuing article that Bonner's signing is not official, but is instead expected to arrive in the coming days.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Bonner fits in with the Mercury if (and when) she gets there, as the team has gotten off to a fantastic 12-6 start this season after losing long-time franchise pillars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner this past offseason.

The Mercury and the Indiana Fever play each other on July 30.

