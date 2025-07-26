DeWanna Bonner Reveals No Regrets Over Indiana Fever Tenure

On June 25, news broke that the Indiana Fever had waived guard DeWanna Bonner. This came after Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports broke news one day prior that asserted Bonner, who had been away from the team for ten or so days at that point, had no interest in returning to the team (whom she had signed with in free agency one day prior) because she believed it wasn't a good fit.

In Costabile's June 24 article, she wrote, "Multiple sources told Front Office Sports that the fit in Indiana was 'off' from the beginning. Bonner—who was signed to be an anchor with championship experience for the team’s young core—was expected to be a starter. The Fever declined to comment."

Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (25) celebrates a 3-pointer Tuesday, June 3, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DeWanna Bonner Shuts Down Narrative About Coming Off Bench

Bonner set the record straight about her Fever tenure by speaking with ESPN for a July 26 article. When reflecting on her short time in Indiana, she said, "I wouldn't do anything differently. I think my journey is my journey, and I'm going to accept that. It carried me to where I am now in Phoenix, and it happened that way for a reason."

In addressing narrative about her wanting out of Indiana because she wasn't starting, Bonner added, "[Coming off the bench] wasn't ever the issue. That's never been me. I have no problems coming off the bench. I have never been that player. I don't feel like I have that reputation."

Bonner and the Mercury are facing off against the Fever on July 30 and then again on August 7.

