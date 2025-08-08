DeWanna Bonner's Stare Down, Trash Talk of Ex-Fever Teammate Turns Heads

Given how DeWanna Bonner's brief tenure with the Indiana Fever came to an end (she only played about 10 games with the team in 2025 before sitting herself out and ultimately getting released after signing with them this past offseason), it was no surprise that any time her new Phoenix Mercury squad played Indiana, there was going to be some strong emotions involved.

This was the case during Bonner's first game back in Indiana on July 30, as the Fever's fan base booed Bonner virorously during a game that Indiana ultimately won.

And this is also the case on August 7, when the Fever headed to Phoenix to take on the Mercury.

DeWanna Bonner Stares Lexie Hull Down After Three

The Mercury are having their way against the Fever on Thursday, as they're carrying a 26-point lead into the fourth quarter. Bonner has been playing great of late, and is taking any opportunity she can get to fire her fans up.

And one moment after a made Bonner three-pointer is catching attention on social media, as she stared down Fever wing Lexie Hull (who was guarding her) while going back down the court.

Several videos of this interaction are going viral on social media. X user @K33GANMURRAY13 posted a courtside video of the moment with the caption, "Courtside for the DeWanna Bonner x Lexie Hull x Alyssa Thomas experience #fever #mercury #wnba".

Courtside for the DeWanna Bonner x Lexie Hull x Alyssa Thomas experience😂 #fever #mercury #wnba pic.twitter.com/hSRfnzCLYy — Keegan Murray Stan (@K33GANMURRAY13) August 8, 2025

While there has also been some speculation on social media about whether Bonner said something to Hull in this moment (and what she might have said), all that's known for sure is that she gave her former teammate a proper staredown.

Kahleah Copper Calls Out Fever Fans for Bonner Boos

After Bonner's aforementioned return to the Fever's home court at the end of July, her Mercury teammate called Fever fans out for booing her, with the caption, "It's just very distasteful for what their fanbase is doing, as far as when it comes to DB. She's just the sweetest soul. The situation didn't work for her. That's just not what she wanted or whatever, but we don't need all of that. It's unnecessary.

"They booed her, she didn't say a word to the crowd. I think she handled it well," Copper continued. "I just don't understand; she's a legend. All the things that she's done for the league. Just the disrespect, I can't get down with it."

Here's a full clip on what Kahleah Copper had to say about DeWanna Bonner's return to Indianapolis tonight and how the fans treated her #WNBA https://t.co/Nbj13qPWLk pic.twitter.com/crYW2CGez5 — Aya Abdeen (@ayabdeen) July 31, 2025

It appears that Bonner and her Mercury teammates will get the last laugh against Indiana on Thursday.

